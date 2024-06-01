Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.9% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $97.84. 7,155,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,790. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

