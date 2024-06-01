Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $4.89 on Friday, reaching $174.96. 8,684,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,042. The company has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $175.28.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,027,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,978,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

