Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 7,558 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Alaethes Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.