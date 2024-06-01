Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 2,508,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

