Albert G.W. Biddle III Buys 3,225 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Appian Price Performance

Appian stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

