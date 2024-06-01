Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

ALCY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.67. 11,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.