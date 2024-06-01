Alley Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,118,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 50,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 109,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

