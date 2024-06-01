Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 125.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 361,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,249,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 89,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.83. 14,620,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,331. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $353.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.