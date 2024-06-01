Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 2,378 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after buying an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $818,408,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.1 %

ITW stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.81. 2,501,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,904. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.21 and its 200 day moving average is $254.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.