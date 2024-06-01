Alley Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 77,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.96. 28,078,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,823,555. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

