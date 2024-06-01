Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 726 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after buying an additional 175,276 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $110.49. 14,892,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lowered their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

