Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

