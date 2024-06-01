Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

ALLT opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $82.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.