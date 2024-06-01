Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $216.19 Average PT from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

ALNY stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 371.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,084,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

