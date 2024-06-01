Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.96. 28,085,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,082,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.59. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

