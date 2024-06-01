Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Purchases $49,739.10 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 67,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,739.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,165.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84.

NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Alset Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

