Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.75 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.86). Approximately 63,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 91,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.86).

Alternative Income REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £53.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,233.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Alternative Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

