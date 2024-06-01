American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.00. 5,102,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

