Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.39. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 46,381 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $210.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.13.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -899.10%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

