Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.85. 4,488,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,338. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average of $286.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

