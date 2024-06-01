AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys Shares of 38,052 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,624. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.71, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock valued at $39,915,515. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

