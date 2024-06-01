AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned approximately 0.85% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDV. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.80. 14,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

