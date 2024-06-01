AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $4.73 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,933 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

GLDM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

