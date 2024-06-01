AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

AMPG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.08% of AmpliTech Group worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.