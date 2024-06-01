AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
AMPG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.76.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
