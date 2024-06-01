Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

OVV opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 688,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

