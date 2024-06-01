Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$96.31

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$96.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$61.04 and a 1 year high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

