Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) PT at $8.80

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

PYXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

