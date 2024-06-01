Analyzing Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROGW) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brooge Energy and Cheniere Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge Energy $116.05 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Cheniere Energy $17.34 billion 2.08 $9.88 billion $20.53 7.69

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brooge Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheniere Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brooge Energy and Cheniere Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cheniere Energy has a consensus price target of $198.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.49%. Given Cheniere Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge Energy and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A Cheniere Energy 28.55% 48.19% 9.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Brooge Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

