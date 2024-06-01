Analyzing CAVA Group (CAVA) & The Competition

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CAVA Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CAVA Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 5 9 0 2.64 CAVA Group Competitors 552 4817 6294 320 2.53

Valuation and Earnings

CAVA Group presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.56%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 6.34%. Given CAVA Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares CAVA Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 225.74 CAVA Group Competitors $2.16 billion $247.82 million 31.81

CAVA Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -8.92% -451.00% -5.22%

Summary

CAVA Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

