Analyzing Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) & Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 8.36% 7.33% 3.63% Atlas Lithium N/A -887.91% -146.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Materials and Atlas Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.62 billion 2.59 $289.63 million $2.24 17.25 Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 21,075.20 -$41.39 million ($4.06) -3.51

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Atlas Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Summit Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Summit Materials and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 4 8 0 2.67 Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summit Materials currently has a consensus target price of $46.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.42%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 206.65%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Atlas Lithium on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. The company serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

