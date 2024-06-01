Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.23

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.23 and traded as low as C$3.75. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 13,377 shares changing hands.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.15 million, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.23.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

