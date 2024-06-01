Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
