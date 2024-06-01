Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

AON Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $281.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.66. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

