Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -179.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 312,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

