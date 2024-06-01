Apollo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.04 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $415,995.03 and $37.04 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00053111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.