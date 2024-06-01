Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Apollomics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:APLM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 640,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,171. Apollomics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $6.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Apollomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

Featured Stories

