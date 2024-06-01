Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.59.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,270 shares of company stock worth $46,511,696. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 220,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 122,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 24,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

