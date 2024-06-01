ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.41

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and traded as low as $17.95. ARC Resources shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 16,104 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AETUF shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $969.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

