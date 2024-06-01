Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 406,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 331,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $45,468,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Arcosa by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Arcosa by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $5,242,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

