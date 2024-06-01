Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.80 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.01). 52,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 18,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.50 ($2.02).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.65 and a beta of -0.21.

About Arecor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.