Ark 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.37 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $146.02 million and $5.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001420 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000987 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002246 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,180,562 coins and its circulating supply is 181,181,346 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

