Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Tops $21.64 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $149.09 million and approximately $21.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001003 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,202,098 coins and its circulating supply is 181,201,080 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

