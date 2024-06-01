Ark (ARK) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $148.83 million and $21.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001198 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000998 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,196,706 coins and its circulating supply is 181,197,486 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

