Arrow Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,325 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.