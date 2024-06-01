Arrow Financial Corp Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $460.06 and its 200 day moving average is $447.94.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

