Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Down 27.0% in May

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 218,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $81,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $629,582.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,874,611.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,264 shares of company stock worth $572,383. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter worth $142,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 149,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,184. Arteris has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

