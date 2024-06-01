Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $177.0-178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.20 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.190 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886 over the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

