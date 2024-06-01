Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 860 ($10.98) and last traded at GBX 837 ($10.69). Approximately 1,062,085 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.94) to GBX 775 ($9.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £669.02 million, a PE ratio of 3,107.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 791.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 680.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Ashtead Technology’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.10), for a total transaction of £2,143,024.66 ($2,736,940.82). In other news, insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.10), for a total value of £2,143,024.66 ($2,736,940.82). Also, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 82,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.49), for a total value of £612,759.53 ($782,579.22). 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

