Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ASTH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

