Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy”

Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASTH

Astrana Health Price Performance

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39. Astrana Health has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.